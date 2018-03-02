Meet the Finalists: 2018 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting

The annual Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting honors investigative reporting that best promotes more effective and ethical conduct of government, the making of public policy, or the practice of politics. On our Media and Politics podcast, we interview some of the finalists for this year’s award. The Shorenstein Center’s podcast is also available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, and Stitcher.

Part 1: Asbury Park Press, BuzzFeed News, STAT News and The Boston Globe.

On this episode, reporters representing three of the six finalists discuss the making of their stories. Shannon Mullen of Asbury Park Press discusses Renter Hell, Melissa Segura of BuzzFeed News discusses Broken Justice In Chicago, and David Armstrong and Evan Allen of STAT and The Boston Globe discuss The Addiction Trade.