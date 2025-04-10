Unlocked: How do tariffs work and what are the impacts?

President Trump ran on the idea of imposing wide-ranging trade tariffs, and immediately upon taking office announced his first tariff plan. 

Covering tariffs is complicated – what tariffs have been enacted and for how long, which are being contested and how, what are the likely short and long term effects of the tariffs? 

Hear from experts about what to know about tariffs. 

Experts: 

  • Douglas Irwin, the John French Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College and author of “Clashing over Commerce: A History of U.S. Trade Policy.”
  • Lydia Cox, assistant professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who has researched the employment and price effects of tariffs.
  • Alex Goldmark, executive producer of NPR’s Planet Money and The Indicator.

Host: Clark Merrefield, senior editor for economics and legal systems at The Journalist’s Resource

Four Tips to Understand Tariffs from The Journalist’s Resource

  1. Know the history of U.S. tariffs.
  2. Know who pays for tariffs in the short and long run.
  3. Know the price and employment effects of tariffs.
  4. Know that there are stories to be told about how businesses ‘contort themselves’ to get around tariffs.
Read the tips at The Journalist's Resource

<< More Unlocked Topics

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy is a Harvard Kennedy School research center dedicated to exploring and illuminating the intersection of press, politics and public policy in theory and practice. The Center strives to bridge the gap between journalists and scholars, and between them and the public.

