Unlocked: How do tariffs work and what are the impacts?

President Trump ran on the idea of imposing wide-ranging trade tariffs, and immediately upon taking office announced his first tariff plan.
Covering tariffs is complicated – what tariffs have been enacted and for how long, which are being contested and how, what are the likely short and long term effects of the tariffs?
Hear from experts about what to know about tariffs.
Experts:
- Douglas Irwin, the John French Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College and author of “Clashing over Commerce: A History of U.S. Trade Policy.”
- Lydia Cox, assistant professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who has researched the employment and price effects of tariffs.
- Alex Goldmark, executive producer of NPR’s Planet Money and The Indicator.
Host: Clark Merrefield, senior editor for economics and legal systems at The Journalist’s Resource
Four Tips to Understand Tariffs from The Journalist’s Resource
- Know the history of U.S. tariffs.
- Know who pays for tariffs in the short and long run.
- Know the price and employment effects of tariffs.
- Know that there are stories to be told about how businesses ‘contort themselves’ to get around tariffs.