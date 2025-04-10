Image showing the logo of the Office of Personnel Management with the title "How does hiring and firing work in the federal government". Clicking the image takes visitors to a landing page for this topic.

Unlocked: How does hiring and firing work in the federal government?

Political appointees. Career civil servants. Special Government Employees. Classifications and procedures around federal government employment have rarely been in the ether as much as they have been in the early months of President Trump’s second term. 

The Journalist’s Resource’s in-depth explainer about federal hiring and firing covers a lot of ground, including: 

 

  • What are the main job categories in the federal government employment?
  • What are probationary periods?
  • How does discipline and termination work for federal employees?
  • What are the major laws to know related to hiring and firing federal workers?
Read The Journalist's Resource Explainer

Mina Hsiang, former Administrator of the United States Digital Service, talks about her personal experiences with hiring for federal government roles. 

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy is a Harvard Kennedy School research center dedicated to exploring and illuminating the intersection of press, politics and public policy in theory and practice. The Center strives to bridge the gap between journalists and scholars, and between them and the public.

