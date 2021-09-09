Technology and Social Change Project Announces 2021-2022 Fellows

Dr. Brooklyne Gipson is an interdisciplinary communication scholar whose research areas include: digital and social media environments, Black feminist digital/technology studies, and the intersection of race, gender, social media, and power. Her current work takes an intersectional approach to examining how misinformation and disinformation circulate via Black social media spaces.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Afro-American Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a Master’s of Science in Digital Social Media from the University of Southern California’s (USC) Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and an M.A./Ph.D. in Communication from USC Annenberg as well. In addition to her fellowship at the Shorenstein Center, she is also an Illinois ACLS/DRIVE Distinguished Postdoctoral Fellow in the Digital Humanities at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Prior to graduate school, Dr. Gipson worked as a professional journalist (editorial assistant/editor/content producer/writer) for seven years in Los Angeles and New York City, at various outlets such as the Los Angeles Watts Times (now The Sentinel), XXL magazine, BET.com, and O.C. Weekly.