Shorenstein Center Fellow Caitlin Dickerson wins Pulitzer Prize

Congratulations to Spring 2023 Shorenstein Center Fellow Caitlin Dickerson, investigative reporter and feature writer for The Atlantic, on winning the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for her groundbreaking reporting on the Trump Administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families, and its continuing effects.

Read Caitlin’s award-winning reporting here: “We Need to Take Away The Children,” The Atlantic, September 2022

Watch her recent Shorenstein Center talk on the global refugee crisis here: “Life on the Move”

And read an account on her talk at the Nieman Foundation about the background of her prize-winning reporting here: “How One Journalist Unearthed the Secret History of Family Separation”

Congratulations also to Anna Wolfe, winner of the 2023 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting, who also won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting for her series “The Backchannel.”

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy is a Harvard Kennedy School research center dedicated to exploring and illuminating the intersection of press, politics and public policy in theory and practice. The Center strives to bridge the gap between journalists and scholars, and between them and the public.

