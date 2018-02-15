Media and Politics Must Reads, February 16, 2018
This week at the Shorenstein Center
Garrett Graff on Trump, Mueller, Russia, and Cybersecurity. Garrett Graff, journalist, author, and director of the Aspen Institute’s cybersecurity and technology program, discussed Robert Mueller’s investigations, election cybersecurity, and threats to U.S. democracy.
The State and Local Election Cybersecurity Playbook. Intended for leaders at every level in running elections, this resource was designed to help defend democratic elections from cyberattacks and information operations. Published by the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs’ Defending Digital Democracy Project, which is co-sponsored by the Shorenstein Center.
“Don’t name them” – Criminologist asks journalists to help stop mass shootings, from Journalist’s Resource.
Mass murder, shooting sprees and rampage violence: Research roundup, from Journalist’s Resource.
News from Fellows
What a billionaire can do for a paper (Hint: It’s not always good). Dan Kennedy, spring 2016 fellow, discusses the recent purchase of the Los Angeles Times and the track record of billionaires in publishing.
Rob Porter and the Team Trump men’s club: Accused of mistreating women? You’re hired. Melinda Henneberger, spring 2013 fellow, asks of the Trump administration: “How did all these alleged hotheads slip past the filter? They didn’t.”
For one-time NPR and NYT digital chief, a new adventure: WordPress. Kinsey Wilson, visiting fellow, will become president of WordPress.com.
The Olympics
- Journalists don’t just stick to sports in Olympics coverage, from Columbia Journalism Review.
- Critics pan media’s positive coverage of North Korea at Olympics, from Politico.
Partisanship and Media
- The Left’s War Against The New York Times, from New Republic.
- Sinclair says asking news directors for PAC contributions isn’t a conflict of interest, from Poynter.
- The far-right sharing fake news — or conservatives sharing conservative journalism? From Nieman Lab.
- Welcome to Our New Local Media Hellscape, from Splinter.
Misinformation
- Trump may owe his 2016 victory to ‘fake news,’ new study suggests, from The Conversation.
- He Predicted The 2016 Fake News Crisis. Now He’s Worried About An Information Apocalypse, from BuzzFeed News.
- Fake News and Bots May Be Worrisome, but Their Political Power Is Overblown, from The New York Times.
News Business
- New York Times CEO: Print journalism has maybe another 10 years, from CNBC.
- Why Paywalls Won’t Save Journalism, from MediaShift.
- How much U.S. newspapers charge for digital subscriptions, from American Press Institute.
- Unilever Threatens to Reduce Ad Spending on Tech Platforms That Don’t Combat Divisive Content, from The Wall Street Journal.
Social Media
- Inside the Two Years That Shook Facebook—and the World, from Wired.
- Twitter deleted 200,000 Russian troll tweets. Read them here, from NBC News.
- Twitter Has an Astroturfing Tool and They Won’t Tell Us Who’s Using It, from Splinter.