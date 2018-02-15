Media and Politics Must Reads, February 16, 2018

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

This week at the Shorenstein Center

Garrett Graff on Trump, Mueller, Russia, and Cybersecurity. Garrett Graff, journalist, author, and director of the Aspen Institute’s cybersecurity and technology program, discussed Robert Mueller’s investigations, election cybersecurity, and threats to U.S. democracy.

The State and Local Election Cybersecurity Playbook. Intended for leaders at every level in running elections, this resource was designed to help defend democratic elections from cyberattacks and information operations. Published by the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs’ Defending Digital Democracy Project, which is co-sponsored by the Shorenstein Center.

“Don’t name them” – Criminologist asks journalists to help stop mass shootings, from Journalist’s Resource.

Mass murder, shooting sprees and rampage violence: Research roundup, from Journalist’s Resource.

News from Fellows

What a billionaire can do for a paper (Hint: It’s not always good). Dan Kennedy, spring 2016 fellow, discusses the recent purchase of the Los Angeles Times and the track record of billionaires in publishing.

Rob Porter and the Team Trump men’s club: Accused of mistreating women? You’re hired. Melinda Henneberger, spring 2013 fellow, asks of the Trump administration: “How did all these alleged hotheads slip past the filter? They didn’t.”

For one-time NPR and NYT digital chief, a new adventure: WordPress. Kinsey Wilson, visiting fellow, will become president of WordPress.com.

