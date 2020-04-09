Big, If True Webinar: What is “Zoom Bombing?” Media Manipulation and Sociotechnical Vulnerabilities

Friday, April 3, 2020 – The Shorenstein Center’s Technology and Social Change Research Team describes the phenomenon of “zoom bombing,” the act of hijacking a virtual meeting, and its consequences.

While many of us did not expect to spend the Spring cloistered at home in virtual meetings, our rapid adoption of Zoom has exposed some serious design flaws, raising the concern of the FBI. While we are not cyber security experts, we see “zoom bombing” as a sociotechnical vulnerability which occurs when the default settings of the technology are leveraged by intruders to disrupt communication, sometimes just for fun, but also for more targeted reasons. We will describe how “zoom bombing” occurs and offer some tips and field questions based on our research of the manipulation of networked communication systems. This is not a Zoom training, it is an overview of security concerns surrounding Zoom and research relating to “Zoom bombing.”

To view slides from this webinar click here.

