Big, If True Webinar: Don’t Panic! Care, Trust, and Mutual Aid during an Infodemic

Friday, March 27, 2020 – As we become more isolated physically, social media and the web will also have to shoulder the world’s information needs as more and more people seek timely and local information. As misinformation swirls all around us, how should information on health and well-being be sorted, ranked, and prioritized in our media ecosystem? Misinformation isn’t only the result of coordinated campaigns, in moments like this, uncertainty and rumors can cloud how we see the world around us. In this conversation, the Technology and Social Change Research Project answered questions related to dis/misinformation, political spin, and what media manipulation campaigns we are following.

To view slides from this webinar click here.

The Technology and Social Change Research Project monitors the ever-changing landscape of manipulated media, misinformation, and the language and use of memes in online messaging. Want to keep up with what they’re seeing week to week? Sign up for their newsletter, Meme War Weekly, and get fresh insights from the team straight to your inbox.