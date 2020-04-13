Big, If True Webinar: Democracy During a Pandemic

Friday, April 10, 2020 – Joan Donovan, Research Director of the Shorenstein Center, hosts a conversation with Nancy Gibbs, Director of the Shorenstein Center and former Editor in Chief of TIME Magazine, Setti Warren, Executive Director of the Shorenstein Center and former Mayor of Newton MA, and Rob Faris, author of Network Propaganda and Senior Researcher at the Shorenstein Center.

In this webinar they examine how COVID-19 will impact our elections, campaigns, and journalism. Will COVID-19 contribute to voter suppression? How should campaigns proceed during the disrupted primaries? How should journalists cover elections in 2020 as information on the ground will be difficult to gather? What forms of misinformation might impact voter turnout? This and more on Big, If True, a seminar series presented by the Technology and Social Change Research Project at the Shorenstein Center.

