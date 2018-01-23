A handful of large digital platforms dominate the public space online. Every day, these platforms make decisions on a range of issues that affect the public sphere—including misinformation, hate speech, and digital advertising. Recent elections in the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany have surfaced the breadth and depth of information pollution, identifying it as a global threat to democracy. The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal has raised questions about user control, privacy, and the need for regulation of social media platforms. The world’s leading technology firms – most of which are U.S. companies – today operate in a largely unregulated environment. While this American disinclination to industry regulation is premised on a longstanding and well-intentioned preference to let the industry innovate and to allow the open market to efficiently serve consumers, some things have gotten out of hand. New thinking is required for approaches to regulation of digital platforms. The Platform Accountability Project at the Shorenstein Center aims to address these issues through academic research and expert analysis.

Research

The Root of the Matter: Data and Duty

November 1, 2018

By Tom Wheeler, Senior Research Fellow, Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at Harvard Kennedy School. 31st Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), 2013-2017

Digital Deceit II: A Policy Agenda to Fight Misinformation on the Internet

October 2, 2018

By Dipayan Gosh, Research Fellow at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, and Ben Scott, Director of Policy & Advocacy, Omidyar Network

Time to Fix It: Developing Rules for Internet Capitalism

August 16, 2018

By Tom Wheeler, Senior Research Fellow, Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at Harvard Kennedy School

#DigitalDeceit: The Technologies Behind Precision Propaganda on the Internet

January 23, 2018

By Dipayan Ghosh, Shorenstein Fellow, and Ben Scott, Senior Advisor to the Open Technology Institute at New America. Co-published by the New America Foundation and the Shorenstein Center.