What will it take to stand up again together? Start with accountability

The United States succumbed to a “cascade of crises” in the spring and summer of 2020, as the nation simultaneously grappled with a pandemic, a recession, and racial tensions. The aftermath left the country disjointed, aggrieved, and pained. In this article, Shorenstein Center Director Nancy Gibbs explores how our country lacks personal, political, and economic accountability. And how accountability must be the first step to repair our broken nation.

Read the full piece here.