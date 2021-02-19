On Tuesday, February 16, 2021 the Shorenstein Center hosted a Speaker Series with former fellow, Neal Gabler, on “What Ted Kennedy Would Say to Joe Biden Now,” moderated by Richard Parker, Lecturer in Public Policy at the Kennedy School and a Senior Fellow at the Shorenstein Center.

You can watch a recording of the event below:

Neal Gabler is the author of five books: An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood; Winchell: Gossip, Power and the Culture of Celebrity; Life: the Movie: How Entertainment Conquered Reality; Walt Disney: The Triumph of the American Imagination; Barbra Streisand: Redefining Beauty, Femininity, and Power for the Yale Jewish Lives series; and, most recently Catching the Wind: Edward Kennedy and the Liberal Hour. His essays and articles have appeared in numerous newspapers and magazines, including The Atlantic, Vanity Fair, Esquire, Playboy, Newsweek, and Vogue, and he has been the recipient of two Los Angeles Times Book Prizes, Time magazine’s nonfiction book of the year, USA Today‘s biography of the year, a National Book Critics Circle nomination, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Public Policy Scholarship at the Woodrow Wilson Center, a Shorenstein Fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School, and a Patrick Henry Fellowship at Washington College’s CV Starr Center. He has also served as the chief nonfiction judge of the National Book Awards. Gabler is currently a professor for the MFA program at Stonybrook Southampton. His latest book, Catching the Wind: Edward Kennedy and the Liberal Hour, has been called `one of the truly great biographies of our time’ (Sean Wilentz) and `an awesome biographical achievement’ (Douglas Brinkley).