UPDATE: COVID Public Opinion Study Finds Continued Disapproval for Government Executives

The twelfth survey conducted by the multi-university COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, led in part by Shorenstein Center faculty Matthew Baum and Kennedy School Institute of Politics Polling Director John Della Volpe, found a continued disapproval for how governors have handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and an ever so slight increase in approval for the President’s handling of the pandemic.

Read the full report here.