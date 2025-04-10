“Unlocked: How Government Works” – new series to help news media demystify government

“Unlocked,” a new explanatory content series designed to make the inner workings of government more accessible to journalists, content creators, and others who report on the news, launched today as a joint project of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and The Journalist’s Resource, a project of the center focused on informing the news by bridging the gap between academia and the media.

In an era of unprecedented changes to government structures, record-high levels of institutional distrust, and a fragmented and economically unstable news media, “Unlocked” aims to provide clear, authoritative explanations of government systems, structures, and processes from the people who understand them best.

“At a time when democracy itself faces significant challenges, understanding how this government was designed to function—and why—is essential for both journalists and citizens,” said Nancy Gibbs, faculty director of the Shorenstein Center and former editor-in-chief of TIME. “With ‘Unlocked,’ we’re lifting the hood on the machinery of governance—we’re examining the more intricate and at times more mundane parts of government that most of us never think about but rely on every day. When reporters can better explain how these systems are supposed to work, it is easier for the public to understand how shake-ups to these systems may affect them in their daily lives.”

The multimedia series will include written explainers, videos, and audio content covering topics such as federal job structures, the functions of various government departments and programs, and practical guidance for finding and interpreting government information. The Unlocked podcast will feature discussions with government employees, civil society leaders, journalists, academics, and others with direct experience in and around the areas of government most in the news today.

“Unlocked” complements the Shorenstein Center’s recently established Goldsmith Prize for Explanatory Reporting, which recognizes journalism that illuminates the detailed mechanisms of governance. The inaugural prize was awarded last week to The Washington Post Opinions series “Who Is Government?” which profiled seven federal workers and programs.

“Unlocked” will be available through the Shorenstein Center’s website and The Journalist’s Resource website, and will be distributed through the Shorenstein Center’s podcast, YouTube, and social media platforms. Journalists, content creators, podcasters, video producers, educators, and interested leaders and organizations are encouraged to use and share these resources to enhance their understanding and reporting on government affairs.

For more information about “Unlocked,” visit shorensteincenter.org/unlocked.