The Technology and Social Change Research Project and the Initiative for Institutional Anti-Racism and Accountability – both core research projects at the Shorenstein Center – recently co-sponsored an event at the IOP JFK Jr. Forum on “The Politics of Difference: Race, Technology, and Inclusion.”

Panelists included:

Prof. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, faculty director of the Initiative for Institutional Anti-Racism and Accountability and Professor of History, Race, and Public Policy at the Kennedy School

Prof. Ruha Benjamin, Associate Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University

Latoya Peterson, journalist, digital media consultant, co-founder of Racialicious, and current Director of Culture at Glow Up Games

Moderator: Dr. Joan Donovan, Research Director of the Technology and Social Change Research Project

Watch the video:



For the recap, read our live tweets of the discussion:

https://twitter.com/ShorensteinCtr/status/1176983737264984064

Are you at @harvardiop @JFKJrForum or watching the livestream of The Politics of Difference: Race, Technology, and Inclusion? Join us in the conversation here too! https://t.co/FhXLF85iUL — Shorenstein Center (@ShorensteinCtr) September 25, 2019



