Survey finds overwhelming public support for a fifth COVID-19 relief package

The latest survey conducted by the multi-university COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, led in part by Shorenstein Center faculty Matthew Baum and Kennedy School Institute of Politics Polling Director John Della Volpe analyzed public attitudes regarding a new COVID-19 relief package.

You can download the full report here.

The survey had five key findings:

(1) Large majorities of Americans overall, and in every state, support a new relief package

(2) Direct cash assistance to individuals is the most popular potential provision of such a package

(3) Aid to essential industries (like airlines) is the least popular potential provision

(4) Republicans and Democrats differ signifiantly on their most- and least-preferred provisions, though both strongly support a relief package

(5) Only 30% of respondents who said they are unemployed indicated that they received the $300 or $400 unemployment insurance supplements made available through President Trump’s August executive action. Of those, only 2% said that they received the full $400.