Internships

The Shorenstein Center offers several internship opportunities for current Harvard Kennedy School students.

Shorenstein Center Summer Internship Program

The program places up to ten HKS students at some of the nation’s leading media, technology, and digital governance organizations. Shorenstein Center Summer Interns will receive a grant for travel and living expenses during their internships during the summer of 2018.

Lynette Lithgow Summer Internship

The Lynette Lithgow Internship, established in Lynette Lithgow’s honor, provides an opportunity for students to gain practical experience within the field of journalism. A stipend is awarded to HKS students who have secured a summer internship position working for a news organization (students are responsible for obtaining employment).