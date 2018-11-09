Speaker Series on Misinformation: Joshua Tucker

November 2, 2018

Joshua A. Tucker is Professor of Politics, an affiliated Professor of Russian and Slavic Studies, and an affiliated Professor of Data Science at New York University. He is the Director of NYU’s Jordan Center for Advanced Study of Russia. He is one of the co-founders and co-Directors of the NYU Social Media and Political Participation (SMaPP) laboratory, and the Director of SMaPP-Global, an international collection of scholars working on the study of social media and politics funded by the NYU Global Institute of Advanced Study.

Professor Tucker specializes in comparative politics with an emphasis on mass political behavior in East-Central Europe and the former Soviet Union, including elections and voting, the development of partisan attachment, public opinion formation, and mass protest, as well as the use of social media in facilitating all forms of political participation. He is the author of Regional Economic Voting: Russia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, 1990-99 (Cambridge University Press, 2006), and co-author of the forthcoming Communism’s Shadow: Historical Legacies and Contemporary Political Attitudes (Princeton University Press, 2017). His work has appeared in numerous academic journals, including the American Journal of Political Science, the British Journal of Political Science, Comparative Politics, Electoral Studies, Comparative Political Studies, the Journal of Politics, Political Analysis, Political Science and Research Methods, PLOS One, Psychological Science, Social Media and Society, and the Annual Review of Political Science.