Our judging committee was tasked with reviewing over 170 entries for this year’s Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting. The following semifinalists are among the top 30 entries that our judges deemed to be of extremely high quality and in keeping with the Prize’s criteria for impact on US public policy. In the coming weeks, the finalists for the Goldsmith Prize will be selected from this esteemed group, with the winner announced at the Goldsmith Awards Ceremony on April 3.
The semifinalists for the 2024 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting are listed here in alphabetical order, with links to the original reporting:
Alone and Exploited
The New York Times
Hannah Dreier
America’s Dangerous Trucks
FRONTLINE (PBS) and ProPublica
A.C. Thompson, Gabrielle Schonder, Karim Hajj, Frank Koughan, Staff of FRONTLINE (PBS), ProPublica
America, Global Gun Pusher
Bloomberg News
Michael Riley, David Kocieniewski, Eric Fan, Monte Reel, Jessica Brice, Natalie Obiko-Pearson, Michael Smith, Chris Cannon
Committed to Jail
Mississippi Today and ProPublica
Isabelle Taft, Agnel Philip, Mollie Simon
Dark Money and Special Deals
Politico
Heidi Przybyla
Deadly Dose
Tampa Bay Times
Helen Freund, Sam Ogozalek, Langston Taylor, Hannah Critchfield, Kirby Wilson
Denied by AI
STAT
Casey Ross, Bob Herman
Empty Public Housing
WBUR Radio and ProPublica
Todd Wallack, Christine Willmsen, Patrick Madden, Beth Healy
Far Right Extremists in the Texas Republican Party
The Texas Tribune
Robert Downen, Carla Astudillo
Fractured
WFAE 90.7 and FRONTLINE (PBS)
Dana Ervin, Mona Dougani, Robert Benincasa, Julia Ingram
Friends of the Court
ProPublica
Justin Elliott, Joshua Kaplan, Brett Murphy, Alex Meirjeski, Kirsten Berg, ProPublica Staff
Ghost Tags
Streetsblog
Jesse Coburn
In Plane Sight
Atlanta News First (WANF-TV)
Brendan Keefe
Lost Rites
NBC News
Jon Schuppe, Mike Hixenbaugh, Rich Schapiro, Blayne Alexander
Maine’s Part-Time Court
The Maine Monitor
Samantha Hogan
Miami: Shakedown City
Miami Herald
Sarah Blaskey, Joey Flechas, Tess Riski, Jay Weaver, Linda Robertson, Susan Merriam
Overpayment Outrage
KFF Health News and Cox Media Group
Jodie Fleischer, David Hilzenrath, Fred Clasen-Kelly, Samantha Manning, Josh Wade, Justin Gray, Leah Dunn, John Bedell, Amy Hudak, Jesse Jones, Anna Rodzinski, Madison Carter, Shannon Butler, Ben Becker, Ted Daniel
Peddling Death
Los Angeles Times
Keri Blakinger, Connor Sheets, Brittny Mejia
Safer Sidelines
The Courier Journal and USC Annenberg’s Center for Health Journalism
Stephanie Kuzydym, Rob Byers, Kyle Slagle, Jeff Faughender
Stalled Justice
Chicago Tribune
Joe Mahr, Megan Crepeau, Brian Cassella
The 13th Step
New Hampshire Public Radio
Lauren Chooljian
The Discord Leaks
The Washington Post and FRONTLINE (PBS)
Shane Harris, Samuel Oakford, Chris Dehghanpoor, Dan Lamothe, staff of The Washington Post, Tom Jennings, Annie Wong, staff of FRONTLINE (PBS)
The Musk Industrial Complex
Reuters
The staff at Reuters
The Predators’ Playground
Business Insider
Matt Drange, Narimes Parakul, Hannah Beckler
The VA Loan Fiasco
NPR
Chris Arnold, Quil Lawrence, Robert Benincasa, Robert Little, Noah Caldwell, Graham Smith
Unfettered Power
Mississippi Today and The New York Times
Ilyssa Daly, Brian Howey, Nate Rosenfield, Jerry Mitchell, Rachel Axon, Eric Sagara, Irene Casado Sanchez, Joel Engelhardt, Kitty Bennett, Big Local News at Stanford University
Water Grab
Bloomberg Green
Peter Waldman, Sinduja Rangarajan, Mark Chediak, Kyle Kim, Jeremy C.F. Lin, Leslie Kaufman, Momar Niang, Katarina Hoije, Angus Whitley, Sybilla Gross, Elena Mejía, Raeedah Wahid, Laura Bliss
What Makes a Murderer
The New Yorker and The Yale Investigative Reporting Lab’s Felony Murder Reporting Project
Sarah Stillman
What the Hell is Going On at the FDIC?
The Wall Street Journal
Rebecca Ballhaus
With Every Breath
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and ProPublica
Michael D. Sallah, Debbie Cenziper, Michael Korsh, Evan Robinson-Johnson, Monica Sager, Margaret Fleming and the Medill Investigative Lab at Northwestern University