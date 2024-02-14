Our judging committee was tasked with reviewing over 170 entries for this year’s Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting. The following semifinalists are among the top 30 entries that our judges deemed to be of extremely high quality and in keeping with the Prize’s criteria for impact on US public policy. In the coming weeks, the finalists for the Goldsmith Prize will be selected from this esteemed group, with the winner announced at the Goldsmith Awards Ceremony on April 3.

The semifinalists for the 2024 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting are listed here in alphabetical order, with links to the original reporting:

Alone and Exploited

The New York Times

Hannah Dreier

America’s Dangerous Trucks

FRONTLINE (PBS) and ProPublica

A.C. Thompson, Gabrielle Schonder, Karim Hajj, Frank Koughan, Staff of FRONTLINE (PBS), ProPublica

America, Global Gun Pusher

Bloomberg News

Michael Riley, David Kocieniewski, Eric Fan, Monte Reel, Jessica Brice, Natalie Obiko-Pearson, Michael Smith, Chris Cannon

Committed to Jail

Mississippi Today and ProPublica

Isabelle Taft, Agnel Philip, Mollie Simon

Dark Money and Special Deals

Politico

Heidi Przybyla

Deadly Dose

Tampa Bay Times

Helen Freund, Sam Ogozalek, Langston Taylor, Hannah Critchfield, Kirby Wilson

Denied by AI

STAT

Casey Ross, Bob Herman

Empty Public Housing

WBUR Radio and ProPublica

Todd Wallack, Christine Willmsen, Patrick Madden, Beth Healy

Far Right Extremists in the Texas Republican Party

The Texas Tribune

Robert Downen, Carla Astudillo

Fractured

WFAE 90.7 and FRONTLINE (PBS)

Dana Ervin, Mona Dougani, Robert Benincasa, Julia Ingram

Friends of the Court

ProPublica

Justin Elliott, Joshua Kaplan, Brett Murphy, Alex Meirjeski, Kirsten Berg, ProPublica Staff

Ghost Tags

Streetsblog

Jesse Coburn

In Plane Sight

Atlanta News First (WANF-TV)

Brendan Keefe

Lost Rites

NBC News

Jon Schuppe, Mike Hixenbaugh, Rich Schapiro, Blayne Alexander

Maine’s Part-Time Court

The Maine Monitor

Samantha Hogan

Miami: Shakedown City

Miami Herald

Sarah Blaskey, Joey Flechas, Tess Riski, Jay Weaver, Linda Robertson, Susan Merriam

Overpayment Outrage

KFF Health News and Cox Media Group

Jodie Fleischer, David Hilzenrath, Fred Clasen-Kelly, Samantha Manning, Josh Wade, Justin Gray, Leah Dunn, John Bedell, Amy Hudak, Jesse Jones, Anna Rodzinski, Madison Carter, Shannon Butler, Ben Becker, Ted Daniel

Peddling Death

Los Angeles Times

Keri Blakinger, Connor Sheets, Brittny Mejia

Safer Sidelines

The Courier Journal and USC Annenberg’s Center for Health Journalism

Stephanie Kuzydym, Rob Byers, Kyle Slagle, Jeff Faughender

Stalled Justice

Chicago Tribune

Joe Mahr, Megan Crepeau, Brian Cassella

The 13th Step

New Hampshire Public Radio

Lauren Chooljian

The Discord Leaks

The Washington Post and FRONTLINE (PBS)

Shane Harris, Samuel Oakford, Chris Dehghanpoor, Dan Lamothe, staff of The Washington Post, Tom Jennings, Annie Wong, staff of FRONTLINE (PBS)

The Musk Industrial Complex

Reuters

The staff at Reuters

The Predators’ Playground

Business Insider

Matt Drange, Narimes Parakul, Hannah Beckler

The VA Loan Fiasco

NPR

Chris Arnold, Quil Lawrence, Robert Benincasa, Robert Little, Noah Caldwell, Graham Smith

Unfettered Power

Mississippi Today and The New York Times

Ilyssa Daly, Brian Howey, Nate Rosenfield, Jerry Mitchell, Rachel Axon, Eric Sagara, Irene Casado Sanchez, Joel Engelhardt, Kitty Bennett, Big Local News at Stanford University

Water Grab

Bloomberg Green

Peter Waldman, Sinduja Rangarajan, Mark Chediak, Kyle Kim, Jeremy C.F. Lin, Leslie Kaufman, Momar Niang, Katarina Hoije, Angus Whitley, Sybilla Gross, Elena Mejía, Raeedah Wahid, Laura Bliss

What Makes a Murderer

The New Yorker and The Yale Investigative Reporting Lab’s Felony Murder Reporting Project

Sarah Stillman

What the Hell is Going On at the FDIC?

The Wall Street Journal

Rebecca Ballhaus

With Every Breath

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and ProPublica

Michael D. Sallah, Debbie Cenziper, Michael Korsh, Evan Robinson-Johnson, Monica Sager, Margaret Fleming and the Medill Investigative Lab at Northwestern University