Semi Finalists for 2023 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting

A Risky Wager

The New York Times

Eric Lipton, Kenneth P. Vogel, Emily Steel, Rebecca R. Ruiz, Walt Bogdanich, Joe Drape, Anna Betts, Andrew Little, Elizabeth Sander, Alexandra Tremayne-Pengelly

Between the Lines: Why Kentucky’s kids can’t read and who’s to blame

The Courier Journal

Mandy McLaren

Big Poultry

The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer of Raleigh

Gavin Off, Ames Alexander, Adam Wagner

City of Impunity

Open Vallejo and ProPublica

Laurence Du Sault, Geoffrey King

Dangerous Dwellings

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Alan Judd, Willoughby Mariano, Johnny Edwards

Disabled & Abandoned

Austin American-Statesman

Caroline Ghisolfi, Tony Plohetski, Nicole Foy

Eavesdropping in Maine Jails

The Maine Monitor (with editor assistance from Investigative Editing Corps and funding from Report For America, International Women’s Media Foundation, and the Pulitzer Center)

Samantha Hogan

Endgame

The New Yorker and ProPublica

Ava Kofman

Exposing how technology can endanger our health care and privacy

STAT

Casey Ross

Going for Broke

Reuters

Mike Spector, Dan Levine, Benjamin Lesser, Disha Raychaudhuri, Kristina Cooke

Harm’s Way

Columbia Journalism Investigations, Center for Public Integrity, and Type Investigations

Alex Lubben, Julia Shipley, Zak Cassel, Olga Loginova, Mc Nelly Torres, Kristen Lombardi, Jamie Smith Hopkins, Sasha Belenky

Hopped Up

Bloomberg News

Polly Mosendz, Caleb Melby, Jackie Davalos, Gillian Tan

How Foreign Private Equity Hooked New England’s Fishing Industry

The New Bedford Light and ProPublica

Will Sennott

Innocence Sold

South Florida Sun Sentinel

David Fleshler, Spencer Norris, Brittany Wallman

Leave No Trace

ABC News Studios/Hulu

Irene Taylor, Nigel Jaquiss

Legal Weed, Broken Promises

Los Angeles Times

Adam Elmahrek, Paige St. John, Kiera Feldman, Marisa Gerber, Robert J. Lopez, Ruben Vives, Brian van der Brug

Power and Privilege: The Mormon Coverup of Child Sex Abuse

The Associated Press

Michael Rezendes, Jason Dearen, Jessie Wardarski, Dario Lopez, Helen Wieffering

Secrecy laws in Massachusetts

WBUR, The Boston Globe, NPR, New England News Collaborative (NENC)

Ally Jarmanning, Walter Wuthmann, Todd Wallack

Shadow Diplomats

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and ProPublica

Will Fitzgibbon, Debbie Cenziper, Eva Herscowitz, Delphine Reuter, ICIJ Data Team, Emily Anderson Stern, Michael Korsh, Jordan Anderson

Social Security

The Washington Post

Lisa Rein

The FDA’s Food Failure

POLITICO

Helena Bottemiller Evich

The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect

KARE-TV

A.J. Lagoe, Brandon Stahl, Steve Eckert, Gary Knox, Ron Stover, David Peterlinz

The Price Kids Pay

Chicago Tribune and ProPublica

Jennifer Smith Richards, Jodi S. Cohen

Title IX: Falling short at 50

USA Today

Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour, Rachel Axon, Steve Berkowitz, Lindsay Schnell, Jessica Luther, Dan Wolken