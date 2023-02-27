Semi Finalists for 2023 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting

This year nearly 150 examples of investigative reporting were nominated for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative reporting. The following 24 semi-finalists were among the top 30 entries that this year’s judges read. While they were not selected as one of the six finalists for the prize, the judges deemed that they were of extremely high quality and fit the Prize’s criteria for impact on US public policy, and so are worthy of public recognition. They are listed here in alphabetical order, with links to the original reporting.
A Risky Wager
The New York Times
Eric Lipton, Kenneth P. Vogel, Emily Steel, Rebecca R. Ruiz, Walt Bogdanich, Joe Drape, Anna Betts, Andrew Little, Elizabeth Sander, Alexandra Tremayne-Pengelly
Between the Lines: Why Kentucky’s kids can’t read and who’s to blame
The Courier Journal
Mandy McLaren
Big Poultry
The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer of Raleigh
Gavin Off, Ames Alexander, Adam Wagner
City of Impunity
Open Vallejo and ProPublica
Laurence Du Sault, Geoffrey King
Dangerous Dwellings
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Alan Judd, Willoughby Mariano, Johnny Edwards
Disabled & Abandoned
Austin American-Statesman
Caroline Ghisolfi, Tony Plohetski, Nicole Foy
Eavesdropping in Maine Jails
The Maine Monitor (with editor assistance from Investigative Editing Corps and funding from Report For America, International Women’s Media Foundation, and the Pulitzer Center)
Samantha Hogan
Endgame
The New Yorker and ProPublica
Ava Kofman
Exposing how technology can endanger our health care and privacy
STAT
Casey Ross
Going for Broke
Reuters
Mike Spector, Dan Levine, Benjamin Lesser, Disha Raychaudhuri, Kristina Cooke
Harm’s Way
Columbia Journalism Investigations, Center for Public Integrity, and Type Investigations
Alex Lubben, Julia Shipley, Zak Cassel, Olga Loginova, Mc Nelly Torres, Kristen Lombardi, Jamie Smith Hopkins, Sasha Belenky
Hopped Up
Bloomberg News
Polly Mosendz, Caleb Melby, Jackie Davalos, Gillian Tan
How Foreign Private Equity Hooked New England’s Fishing Industry
The New Bedford Light and ProPublica
Will Sennott
Innocence Sold
South Florida Sun Sentinel
David Fleshler, Spencer Norris, Brittany Wallman
Leave No Trace
ABC News Studios/Hulu
Irene Taylor, Nigel Jaquiss
Legal Weed, Broken Promises
Los Angeles Times
Adam Elmahrek, Paige St. John, Kiera Feldman, Marisa Gerber, Robert J. Lopez, Ruben Vives, Brian van der Brug
Power and Privilege: The Mormon Coverup of Child Sex Abuse
The Associated Press
Michael Rezendes, Jason Dearen, Jessie Wardarski, Dario Lopez, Helen Wieffering
Secrecy laws in Massachusetts
WBUR, The Boston Globe, NPR, New England News Collaborative (NENC)
Ally Jarmanning, Walter Wuthmann, Todd Wallack
Shadow Diplomats
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and ProPublica
Will Fitzgibbon, Debbie Cenziper, Eva Herscowitz, Delphine Reuter, ICIJ Data Team, Emily Anderson Stern, Michael Korsh, Jordan Anderson
Social Security
The Washington Post
Lisa Rein
The FDA’s Food Failure
POLITICO
Helena Bottemiller Evich
The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect
KARE-TV
A.J. Lagoe, Brandon Stahl, Steve Eckert, Gary Knox, Ron Stover, David Peterlinz
The Price Kids Pay
Chicago Tribune and ProPublica
Jennifer Smith Richards, Jodi S. Cohen
Title IX: Falling short at 50
USA Today
Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour, Rachel Axon, Steve Berkowitz, Lindsay Schnell, Jessica Luther, Dan Wolken