Semi Finalists for 2023 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting

This year nearly 150 examples of investigative reporting were nominated for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative reporting. The following 24 semi-finalists were among the top 30 entries that this year’s judges read. While they were not selected as one of the six finalists for the prize, the judges deemed that they were of extremely high quality and fit the Prize’s criteria for impact on US public policy, and so are worthy of public recognition. They are listed here in alphabetical order, with links to the original reporting.

A Risky Wager
The New York Times
Eric Lipton, Kenneth P. Vogel, Emily Steel, Rebecca R. Ruiz, Walt Bogdanich, Joe Drape, Anna Betts, Andrew Little, Elizabeth Sander, Alexandra Tremayne-Pengelly

Between the Lines: Why Kentucky’s kids can’t read and who’s to blame
The Courier Journal
Mandy McLaren

Big Poultry
The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer of Raleigh
Gavin Off, Ames Alexander, Adam Wagner

City of Impunity
Open Vallejo and ProPublica
Laurence Du Sault, Geoffrey King

Dangerous Dwellings
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Alan Judd, Willoughby Mariano, Johnny Edwards

Disabled & Abandoned
Austin American-Statesman
Caroline Ghisolfi, Tony Plohetski, Nicole Foy

Eavesdropping in Maine Jails
The Maine Monitor (with editor assistance from Investigative Editing Corps and funding from Report For America, International Women’s Media Foundation, and the Pulitzer Center)
Samantha Hogan

Endgame
The New Yorker and ProPublica
Ava Kofman

Exposing how technology can endanger our health care and privacy
STAT
Casey Ross

Going for Broke
Reuters
Mike Spector, Dan Levine, Benjamin Lesser, Disha Raychaudhuri, Kristina Cooke

Harm’s Way
Columbia Journalism Investigations, Center for Public Integrity, and Type Investigations
Alex Lubben, Julia Shipley, Zak Cassel, Olga Loginova, Mc Nelly Torres, Kristen Lombardi, Jamie Smith Hopkins, Sasha Belenky

Hopped Up
Bloomberg News
Polly Mosendz, Caleb Melby, Jackie Davalos, Gillian Tan

How Foreign Private Equity Hooked New England’s Fishing Industry
The New Bedford Light and ProPublica
Will Sennott

Innocence Sold
South Florida Sun Sentinel
David Fleshler, Spencer Norris, Brittany Wallman

Leave No Trace
ABC News Studios/Hulu
Irene Taylor, Nigel Jaquiss

Legal Weed, Broken Promises
Los Angeles Times
Adam Elmahrek, Paige St. John, Kiera Feldman, Marisa Gerber, Robert J. Lopez, Ruben Vives, Brian van der Brug

Power and Privilege: The Mormon Coverup of Child Sex Abuse
The Associated Press
Michael Rezendes, Jason Dearen, Jessie Wardarski, Dario Lopez, Helen Wieffering

Secrecy laws in Massachusetts
WBUR, The Boston Globe, NPR, New England News Collaborative (NENC)
Ally Jarmanning, Walter Wuthmann, Todd Wallack

Shadow Diplomats
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and ProPublica
Will Fitzgibbon, Debbie Cenziper, Eva Herscowitz, Delphine Reuter, ICIJ Data Team, Emily Anderson Stern, Michael Korsh, Jordan Anderson

Social Security
The Washington Post
Lisa Rein

The FDA’s Food Failure
POLITICO
Helena Bottemiller Evich

The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect
KARE-TV
A.J. Lagoe, Brandon Stahl, Steve Eckert, Gary Knox, Ron Stover, David Peterlinz

The Price Kids Pay
Chicago Tribune and ProPublica
Jennifer Smith Richards, Jodi S. Cohen

Title IX: Falling short at 50
USA Today
Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour, Rachel Axon, Steve Berkowitz, Lindsay Schnell, Jessica Luther, Dan Wolken

