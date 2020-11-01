Public opinion on government reaction to COVID-19

The latest survey conducted by the multi-university COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, led in part by Shorenstein Center faculty Matthew Baum found found a remarkably consistent picture of public opinion: respondents prefer state governments over the federal government when it comes to COVID-19, with a notable partisan differences in perspective.

You can read the full report here.

Along with these partisan reactions, the team noticed there are some striking generational consistencies and contrasts. Every generational

cohort is much more likely to believe that the federal government is not taking the outbreak seriously enough than the federal government is overreacting. Every age cohort has seen an upward trend from April through July in believing the federal government has

not taken the outbreak seriously.