Public health and Trump support

The latest survey conducted by the multi-university COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, led in part by Shorenstein Center faculty Matthew Baum looked at the degree to which vote choice is associated with attitudes and behaviors regarding the pandemic, and whether the pandemic may be making voters who would otherwise be likely to support Donald Trump for re-election reluctant to do so.

You can read the full report here.

Key findings show that early on in the pandemic, Biden and Trump supporters reported similar behaviors with respect to avoiding crowds and indoor spaces with people from outside of their households. However, as the pandemic has continued into the fall, likely voters who say they are supporting Trump have become less likely to say they are engaging in these pandemic-mitigating behaviors.

Likely voters who report being undecided consistently fall in between Biden and Trump supporters with respect to public health conscientiousness, though they tend to be closer to Biden supporters than Trump supporters.

The survey showed that there is a small but significant amount of movement between candidates − on net, away from Donald Trump − associated with levels of concern regarding the pandemic and perceptions regarding the federal government’s response.