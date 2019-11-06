Fall 2019 Political Media Workshop with Adam Moss

This workshop, run by former Editor-in-Chief of New York Magazine, Adam Moss, will take both a practical and intellectual approach to the question “how do we build a better political media?”

The workshop will run for 8 weeks, September 18 – November 6, 2019, meeting every Wednesday from 4:30-5:45 at the Shorenstein Center offices. Students can join for one workshop or participate in the entire series.

The workshop series will be broken into three parts:

Evaluate and critique existing political media outlets. What’s working and what’s not? We will develop a prototype for a better political news website to address some of the problems we see in the existing landscape. We will create real content for this new kind of political news website. This phase will correspond with the ramp-up of the Democratic primary race late this fall.

This workshop series is open to Harvard undergraduates and graduate students interested in politics, practical media experience, a way to engage in current events, intellectual stimulation, and fun!

Adam Moss was the Editor-in-Chief of New York Magazine from 2004–2019. During his 15-year tenure he oversaw an ambitious digital expansion of parent company New York Media, which included five digital publications in addition to New York: Vulture, The Cut, Intelligencer, The Strategist, and Grub Street, each of which were created from scratch and collectively reach an audience of 50 million visitors each month. Under Moss’s leadership New York and nymag.com won 41 National Magazine Awards. Before joining New York Magazine, Moss was the editor of the New York Times Magazine, as well as assistant managing editor of the paper, overseeing the magazine, Book Review, culture and style.