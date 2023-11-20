Nominate a story for the 2024 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting

Submissions for the 2024 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting are now open. The deadline to submit is Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 11:59 pm ET.

Has your reporting made an impact on U.S. government or policy at the national, state, or local level (or do you know a journalist whose stories have made a difference)? Apply for the 2024 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting from Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. The Goldsmith Prize, now in its 31st year, seeks to celebrate and amplify the impact of investigative journalism and highlight its importance to our democracy.

WHY APPLY?