Media & Politics Must Reads, September 22, 2017

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

The Atlantic’s Vann R. Newkirk II on Race and Media in 2017. Vann R. Newkirk II, staff writer for The Atlantic, discussed Charlottesville, Jemele Hill’s remarks about President Trump, and the media’s shortcomings in its coverage of racial issues, among other topics, during a visit to the Shorenstein Center.

News from Faculty and Fellows

Rap star LL Cool J, Democratic strategist Donna Brazile to be honored with Du Bois medal at Harvard. Congratulations to Donna Brazile, current Joan Shorenstein Fellow, who will receive the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal at the Hutchins Center Honors event in October. The award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to African and African American history and culture.

Too close for comfort: How social media changed how we talk to (and about) each other in America. Garance Franke-Ruta, fall 2006 fellow, writes that technological changes have “decreased perceived freedom of speech at the same time that they have magnified once marginal positions to create a novel public speech environment that can seem at once stiflingly conformist and shockingly extreme.”

How to Fight ‘Fake News’ (Warning: It Isn’t Easy). Kathleen Hall Jamieson, current Joan Shorenstein Fellow, says “If you have to repeat a lie, it’s best to limit the description of it,” in a New York Times article about one of her recent studies.

Honey, I Shrunk the Oval Office: Donald Trump’s not-so-imperial presidency. Zachary Karabell, fall 1997 fellow, writes: “The theoretical powers of the presidency may be vast, but the actual powers now appear to be far more constrained than they appeared. The question now is whether that is simply due to the ineptitude of the Trump administration or because the presidency was never quite as powerful as it appeared.”

NBC News Will Launch Coverage of Media Industry. John Huey, spring 2013 fellow, will contribute to digital and broadcast for the network’s new show.

