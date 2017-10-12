Media and Politics Must Reads, October 13, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

Recently at the Shorenstein Center

Bob Schieffer: Finding the Truth in Today’s Deluge of News. Bob Schieffer, CBS News contributor, former Face the Nation host, and 2015-2016 Walter Shorenstein Media & Democracy Fellow, discussed his new book, Overload: Finding the Truth in Today’s Deluge of News. He also shared his thoughts on the 2016 election, media coverage of the White House, and the future of news.

South China Morning Post’s Gary Liu on Digital News and Transforming a Legacy Media Company. Gary Liu, CEO of the South China Morning Post, discussed the Hong Kong-based news outlet and its audience, and how he thinks about organizational transformation. Prior to joining SCMP, Liu was the CEO of Digg, where he led the startup’s transformation from aggregator to news platform.

First Draft, which recently joined the Shorenstein Center, took home an Online Journalism Award for its CrossCheck project during the French election. They also recently produced a new resource for newsrooms, 10 questions to ask before covering misinformation.

News from Faculty, Fellows, and Students

Liberals Must Find the Right Tone on Guns. Walter Shapiro, spring 2005 fellow, writes that “Nothing in the Constitution prevents a massive investment in mental health in the immediate wake of Las Vegas.”

It’s not madness, terrorism, or ‘evil’ that’s killing people — it’s guns. Derrick Z. Jackson, fall 2016 fellow, writes that “A singular man armed with a mere knife cannot take out nearly 60 people and slash 500 more.”

Massive gun violence terrorizes us all. Juliette Kayyem, Belfer Lecturer in International Security and Shorenstein Center affiliate, writes that “Our national security policy should focus on making it harder for terrorists to arm themselves—doing so increases the likelihood that attacks of all kinds might be thwarted or exposed.”

To rebuild, Trump must show civility after the storm. Donna Brazile, current Joan Shorenstein Fellow, writes that “The Trump administration must take the lead in helping hurricane-struck Americans recover and rebuild. Unity springs from mutual respect—from setting aside the blame game—and working together in faith and trust.”

The N.F.L.’s Workplace Dodge. Andrew Rosenthal, Visiting Murrow Lecturer of the Practice of Press and Public Policy, writes that Goodell’s letter to NFL teams is full of coded language, where “‘Positive and unified’ means, ‘Do it my way.’”

Finnish Fake News. Adam J. Berinsky, spring 2017 fellow, discusses how he worked with the Finnish government to fight misinformation on an episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Want to Know What Divides This Country? Come to Alabama. Diane McWhorter, A.M. Rosenthal Writer-in-Residence at the Shorenstein Center in 2014, writes about the complexities of class, race, and politics in Alabama.

How Germany Shifted To The Far-Right In Less Than Two Years – A Personal Journey. HKS alum and former German journalist writes about Germany’s changing political climate in the Kennedy School Review.

President Trump and the Media

Misinformation

Social Media Platform Accountability