Media & Politics Must Reads, July 7, 2017
Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.
News from Fellows and Students
Professor: Press Briefing Blackouts Compound Tensions between Media, White House. Dan Kennedy, spring 2016 fellow, says that “the White House is not bound by any law or anything in the Constitution to have press briefings,” making it difficult for the press corps to push back against the president.
Our Celebrity President. Neal Gabler, fall 2001 fellow, argues that “Trump’s tweets show he doesn’t really see himself as a president, and neither do a lot of the media.”
Why Canada Is Finally Getting the Love It Deserves From America. Diane Francis, fall 2005 fellow, writes about how Canada, which celebrated its 150th birthday on July 1, has become the “darling of American liberals.”
Trump’s Technology Week Stumble. HKS student Matthew Spector writes about the failures of Trump’s technology week and opportunities for improvement in the Kennedy School Review.
President Trump and the Press
- Free-press groups warn of violence against media, from
- Independent Press Is Under Siege as Freedom Rings, from The New York Times.
- Think President Trump’s press-bashing doesn’t affect local journalists? Think again. From Poynter.
- What we miss when we obsess over Trump’s tweets, from Columbia Journalism Review.
- Why the Media’s Defense Against Trump Has Proven So Ineffective, from The Atlantic.
Conservative Media
- An inside look at One America News, the insurgent TV network taking ‘pro-Trump’ to new heights, from The Washington Post.
- In Circa, Sinclair sees a way to attract “independent-minded” millennials (and Sean Hannity), from Nieman Lab.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, from HBO.
Fake News and Social Media
- Twitter is looking for ways to let users flag fake news, offensive content, from The Washington Post.
- Facebook found a new way to identify spam and false news articles in your News Feed, from Recode.
