Media & Politics Must Reads, July 7, 2017

News from Fellows and Students

Professor: Press Briefing Blackouts Compound Tensions between Media, White House. Dan Kennedy, spring 2016 fellow, says that “the White House is not bound by any law or anything in the Constitution to have press briefings,” making it difficult for the press corps to push back against the president.

Our Celebrity President. Neal Gabler, fall 2001 fellow, argues that “Trump’s tweets show he doesn’t really see himself as a president, and neither do a lot of the media.”

Why Canada Is Finally Getting the Love It Deserves From America. Diane Francis, fall 2005 fellow, writes about how Canada, which celebrated its 150th birthday on July 1, has become the “darling of American liberals.”

Trump’s Technology Week Stumble. HKS student Matthew Spector writes about the failures of Trump’s technology week and opportunities for improvement in the Kennedy School Review.

