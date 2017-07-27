Media & Politics Must Reads, July 28, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

News from our Fellows and Students

The Public Editor’s Club at The New York Times as told by the six who lived it. Two former Shorenstein Center fellows, Clark Hoyt (fall 1986) and Dan Okrent (fall 2009), reflect on the experience of serving as public editor for The New York Times.

John McCain and I disagree on health care, but he’s still one of my personal heroes. Melinda Henneberger, spring 2013 fellow, writes that McCain is “the rare grown-up in the pre-school.”

President Trump’s Boy Scout Speech. Jackie Calmes, spring 2015 fellow, writes that the speech has generated a “barrage of complaints” due to its partisanship and profanity, while Dan Kennedy, spring 2016 fellow, writes that as a result, “scouting will increasingly be seen as an activity for red America.”

Trump vs. Mueller is Nothing Like Clinton vs. Starr. Michael Tomasky, spring 2013 fellow, writes that “there are vast differences between the two special probes of sitting presidents.”

Understanding the Ebola Narrative. Student Claire Chaumont argues in the Kennedy School Review that an “outbreak narrative centered on fear and loss of control” positioned African countries as failures, while building up Western countries.

The Trump Administration and the Press

Press Freedom and Transparency

Conservative Media

Fact-Checking

Media Diversity

Fake News

Social Media

Local News

Megaclustering Is Coming for Your Daily Newspaper, from The Street.

Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.