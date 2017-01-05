Media & Politics Must Reads, January 6, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

News from Our Faculty, Fellows and Students

Falsehoods, Lies, and the Challenge of Covering Donald Trump. Dan Kennedy, spring 2016 fellow, argues that “falsehoods should be called out in the strongest possible terms…But when we label a false statement as a lie, we’d better be sure there is sufficient evidence to back it up.”

Winter is coming: Prospects for the American press under Trump. Jay Rosen, spring 1994 fellow, lists the challenges the press will face during the next four years, as well as “measures worth taking (not solutions).”

A Threat to U.S. Democracy: Political Dysfunction. Pippa Norris, Paul F. McGuire Lecturer in Comparative Politics, is quoted in a New York Times story about the “lack of confidence in U.S. political institutions,” which harms democracy.

Trump’s Dance with Tech. HKS student Matthew E. Spector analyzes the president-elect’s relationship with Silicon Valley, and the tech issues the incoming administration will face in the Kennedy School Review.

Review: ‘Victoria the Queen’ Delves into Her Epic Reign. Julia Baird, spring 2005 fellow, has published a new book, Victoria the Queen: An Intimate Biography of the Woman Who Ruled an Empire.

Resolutions, Ideas and Inspiration for 2017

Technology

Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.