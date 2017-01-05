Media & Politics Must Reads, January 6, 2017
News from Our Faculty, Fellows and Students
Falsehoods, Lies, and the Challenge of Covering Donald Trump. Dan Kennedy, spring 2016 fellow, argues that “falsehoods should be called out in the strongest possible terms…But when we label a false statement as a lie, we’d better be sure there is sufficient evidence to back it up.”
Winter is coming: Prospects for the American press under Trump. Jay Rosen, spring 1994 fellow, lists the challenges the press will face during the next four years, as well as “measures worth taking (not solutions).”
A Threat to U.S. Democracy: Political Dysfunction. Pippa Norris, Paul F. McGuire Lecturer in Comparative Politics, is quoted in a New York Times story about the “lack of confidence in U.S. political institutions,” which harms democracy.
Trump’s Dance with Tech. HKS student Matthew E. Spector analyzes the president-elect’s relationship with Silicon Valley, and the tech issues the incoming administration will face in the Kennedy School Review.
Review: ‘Victoria the Queen’ Delves into Her Epic Reign. Julia Baird, spring 2005 fellow, has published a new book, Victoria the Queen: An Intimate Biography of the Woman Who Ruled an Empire.
Resolutions, Ideas and Inspiration for 2017
- 10 resolutions for managers leading newsrooms in 2017, from Columbia Journalism Review.
- Media: What to look out for in 2017, from BBC News.
- Post-election, how should news outlets shift focus? From PBS NewsHour.
- Our Murrow Moment, from The Daily Beast.
- How the team of wonks at Vox will cover Trump’s presidency, from Poynter.
- Why new journalism grads are optimistic about 2017, from Poynter.
Technology
- Apple has taken down New York Times apps in China after a government request, from Business Insider.
- ‘We the People’: Five Years of Online Petitions, from Pew Research Center.
