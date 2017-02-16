Media & Politics Must Reads, February 17, 2017
Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.
This Week at the Shorenstein Center
Reporting on the Environment in Trump’s America. Juliet Eilperin, senior national affairs correspondent, and Chris Mooney, energy and environment reporter, both of The Washington Post, discussed what may lie ahead for climate, energy and science policy and reporting under the Trump administration at an event hosted by the Shorenstein Center and the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Read a summary in Harvard Magazine.
News from Our Faculty, Fellows and Students
6 Things Journalists Can Do to Win Back Trust. Steve Jarding, Lecturer in Public Policy, discusses measures the media can take to correct perceptions of bias.
Moves to Loosen Regulation of Wall Street. Robert Lenzner, spring 2014 fellow, warns in a New York Times letter that repeal of the Dodd-Frank Act would encourage conditions leading to another financial crisis. Lenzner wrote about financial risk and media coverage in his Shorenstein Center paper, Reporting on the 2008 Financial Crisis, and the Next One.
Why Saying ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism’ Isn’t Enough. Rick Stengel, current Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, critiques the Trump administration’s approach to confronting terrorism, and writes that “radical Islamic extremism” is a harmful term because the U.S.’s Islamic allies do not consider ISIS to be representative of their religion.
5 Reasons Why #DeleteUber ‘Worked.’ HKS student Reilly Kiernan explains why Uber and Lyft joining the political fray was good business, and what activists can learn from it.
Leaks and Whistleblowing
- Flynn resignation shows leaks under Trump are working. Keep ‘em coming. From Columbia Journalism Review.
- How leaks and investigative journalists led to Flynn’s resignation, from CNN.
- Edward Snowden’s New Job: Protecting Reporters from Spies, from from Wired.
- UK journalists who obtain leaked official material could be sent to prison under new proposals, from The Telegraph.
The Trump Administration and the Media
- The media IS the opposition party, from Axios.
- All Joking Aside, Here’s How Sean Spicer Is Shaking Up the White House Press Briefing, from The New York Times.
- Trump is managing the press corps to avoid tough questions, from Poynter.
- Reporters turn on each other over Trump, from Politico.
- Journalists see Trump as a threat to their careers, and calling, from Columbia Journalism Review.
- Have TV media had their fill of Kellyanne? From Politico.
- How Donald Trump Launched A New Golden Age For Cable TV, from BuzzFeed News.
- In a chaotic presidency, Civics 101 is giving listeners a reintroduction to how the U.S. government works, from Nieman Lab.
Resources for Local Newsrooms
- Local News Lab relaunches its site, with new guides for local newsrooms on newsletters, events, and more, from Nieman Lab.
- We’re launching a newsletter conversation about the future of local news, from Poynter.
- Facebook appeals to Texas reporters during local journalism roadshow, from Columbia Journalism Review.
- Facebook is beginning to reach out to local newsrooms, from Poynter.
- Newsonomics: The new Knight-Lenfest initiative gives a kick in the pants to America’s metro newspapers, from Nieman Lab.
- ‘Drop dead, media!’ Trump fans yelled — then bought the local papers, from The Washington Post.
Fact-Checking and Tech
- Expanding Fact Checking at Google, from Google.
- Getting automated fact-checking from science fiction to reality, from Poynter.
