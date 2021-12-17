A Look Back at 2021 at the Shorenstein Center

To receive our monthly newsletter and other roundups like this, of work happening across the Shorenstein Center, sign up for our mailing list.

The Shorenstein Center enjoyed enormous expansion and growth in 2021, welcoming a large cohort of new faculty and fellows this year – from our brilliant behavioral decision scientists to the incomparable and indomitable Maria Ressa.

Under the leadership of our new executive director Laura Manley we are also looking forward with a longer lens – building new systems and structures to encourage collaboration and enhance communication, to be sure the work done in our labs finds its way into the hands of journalists, policymakers, civil society leaders and private sector innovators. Research will always be at the heart of what we do as an academic center: but our focus on impact ensures that our work is relevant in classrooms and courtrooms and newsrooms, and across the broad landscape of democracy defenders.

We thank you for your continued support of the Shorenstein Center and for being such valuable members of this community. We invite you to read on for a recap of the Shorenstein Center’s biggest and brightest moments of 2021.

Sincerely,

Nancy Gibbs

Director

Edward R. Murrow Professor of the Practice of Press, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School