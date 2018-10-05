Kristen Soltis Anderson on millennials and the midterms, attitudes on Kavanaugh hearings, and the future of the GOP

September 24, 2018- Kristen Soltis Anderson, pollster and co-founder of Echelon Insights, author of The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials Are Leading America (And How Republicans Can Keep Up), and co-host of The Pollsters, a bipartisan weekly podcast, joined Nicco Mele to discuss how millennial voters might impact the midterm elections, cultural attitudes towards the Kavanaugh hearings, and how young people view the Republican Party. Full audio below, and you can subscribe to the Shorenstein Center’s podcast on iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, and Stitcher.