Joan Shorenstein Fellowship Applications Due February 1, 2017

The mission of the Joan Shorenstein Fellowship Program is to advance research in the field of media, politics and public policy; facilitate a dialogue among journalists, scholars, policymakers and students; provide an opportunity for reflection; and create a vibrant and long-lasting community of scholars and practitioners. The primary focus for a fellow is to research, write and publish a paper on a media/politics topic. It is a highly selective program; only a very small percentage of applicants are accepted. Stipend is $30,000 for one semester.

The deadline for applicants is Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Learn more and apply.