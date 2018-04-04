Health in the Headlines: Reporting on Health Policy in the Trump Era

A panel featuring:

Julie Rovner

Julie Rovner is Chief Washington Correspondent at Kaiser Health News. She joined KHN after 16 years as health policy correspondent for NPR, where she helped lead coverage of the Affordable Care Act. A noted expert on health policy issues, she authored of the critically praised reference book Health Care Politics and Policy A-Z.

Margot Sanger-Katz

Margot Sanger-Katz is a domestic correspondent at The New York Times, where she covers health care for The Upshot. She was previously a reporter at National Journal and the Concord Monitor, and an editor at Legal Affairs Magazine and the Yale Alumni Magazine.

Rachana Pradham

Rachana Pradhan is a health care reporter for POLITICO, where she covers the Affordable Care Act’s intersection with federal and state health care politics. She joined POLITICO in 2014 after covering implementation of the Affordable Care Act at Inside Health Policy, a Washington-based health care trade publication. Pradhan got her start in journalism covering city government for The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Emma Sandoe

Emma Sandoe is a fourth-year PhD candidate in the Harvard Program in Health Policy studying Political Analysis. Previously, she worked for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Department of Health and Human Services Budget Office, and at the Center for American Progress.

Co-sponsored by the Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation of Harvard Law School; Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School; Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy; The Harvard PhD in Health Policy program; Harvard Health Law Society; and the Harvard Chan Student Association.