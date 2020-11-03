Creating New Futures for Local Newspapers

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 the Shorenstein Center hosted a conversation with Elizabeth Hansen and Marc Hand, who have released a paper proposing a new National Trust for Local News that would support the financing and transition of local newspapers to new ownership and governance structures. They present the outline of their proposal in this webinar, and engage in conversation with fellow panelists about the future of local newspapers. Steve Waldman, CEO and cofounder of Report for America discusses his similar “replanting” proposal, recently published by the Open Markets Institute. Geoff Davis, CEO of the Sorenson Impact Center at the University of Utah, comments on how social impact capital might be mobilized to respond to the business crisis in local journalism, and how these proposals relate to other new institutions being built to solve major social challenges. Setti Warren, Executive Director of the Shorenstein Center and former Mayor of Newton, MA, moderates and comments on the importance of local journalism to public life in cities and towns.

You can watch a recording of the event below:

Panelists: