BIG, If True: The Steak-umm Interview

“Big, If True” is a webinar series from the Technology and Social Change Research Project at the Shorenstein Center. Hosted by Dr. Joan Donovan, the series focuses on media manipulation, disinformation, and the future of democracy during a pandemic.

In this special episode, Dr. Donovan talks with Jesse Bender, a manager for Steak-umm’ Twitter account, about the brand’s recent success with viral messaging combating misinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic.

What roles are brand social media accounts playing in today’s information ecosystem? How does a sliced frozen meat product become a trusted voice of reason and leader of an online community (and what, exactly, is the Steak-umm community)? Hit play above to find out!