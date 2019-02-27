Behind the Reporting: The Wall Street Journal’s “Trump’s Hush Money”

In this first of seven special episodes of the Shorenstein Center’s podcast, Special Projects Director Heidi Legg interviews the lead reporters on the Wall Street Journal’s series “Trump’s Hush Money.” The story is one of the finalists for the 2019 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Journalism.

Starting in 2016, a team from the Wall Street Journal, lead by reporters Michael Rothfeld and Joe Palazzolo, uncovered evidence that Donald Trump personally orchestrated a criminal scheme to suppress damaging sexual allegations, despite denials by the president. The coverage sparked a federal criminal investigation into campaign-finance abuses that will soon land the president’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, in prison.

Now, Heidi Legg talks to Michael Rothfeld and Joe Palazzolo about how the found the story, the lengths they went to uncover evidence, and the expected and unexpected outcomes of their ongoing reporting.

This episode is part of the Shorenstein Center’s series of interviews with the finalists for the 2019 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Journalism. The rest of the series will be released over the next two weeks. The Goldsmith Prize winner will be announced at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government on March 12, 2019.

Subscribe to the Shorenstein Center podcast via iTunes, Stitcher, or your favorite podcast app.