Announcing the HKS Misinformation Review

The Shorenstein Center is proud to announce the launch of a new peer-reviewed journal, the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review.

The HKS Misinformation Review is an open-source, interdisciplinary, scholarly journal focused on all aspects of misinformation and featuring methodologically diverse, peer-reviewed, empirical research and cutting-edge commentary. Articles and commentaries published by the HKS Misinformation Review are edited to be accessible to practitioners in journalism, public policy, and other fields affected by misinformation campaigns. The journal operates on an innovative “fast-review” model, which ensures that timely research is peer reviewed and published within one month of submission.

Nancy Gibbs, Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, Visiting Edward R. Murrow Professor of Practice at Harvard Kennedy School, and the former Editor in Chief of TIME Magazine, says, “The HKS Misinformation Review fills a need in the academic, journalistic, and public policy communities for reliable new research on misinformation and its effects on our information landscape. Its innovative “fast review” model means that up-to-the-moment research will quickly get to those who need it most, through a process that ensures quality and academic rigor. The Shorenstein Center is proud to the journal’s home at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.”

Visit the HKS Misinformation Review at misinforeview.hks.harvard.edu. A full list of articles in the first issue are below.

The Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review

Volume 1, Issue 1

January 14, 2020

Editorial: Volume 1, Issue 1

By Irene Pasquetto and the HKS Misinformation Review team

Russian Twitter disinformation campaigns reach across the American political spectrum

By Deen Freelon and Tetyana Lokot

“Fake News” may have limited effects beyond increasing beliefs in false claims

By Andrew M. Guess, Dominique Lockett, Benjamin Lyons, Jacob M. Montgomery, Brendan Nyhan and Jason Reifler

Emphasizing publishers does not effectively reduce susceptibility to misinformation on social media

By Nicholas Dias, Gordon Pennycook and David G. Rand

Cross-platform disinformation campaigns: lessons learned and next steps

By Tom Wilson and Kate Starbird

How trust in experts and media use affect acceptance of common anti-vaccination claims

By Dominik Andrzej Stecula, Ozan Kuru and Kathleen Hall Jamieson

Commentary: Answering impossible questions: content governance in an age of disinformation

By John Bowers and Jonathan Zittrain

Commentary: Redesigning consent: big data, bigger risks

By Joan Donovan

