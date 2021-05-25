Ann Cooper on the arrest of Raman Pratasevich in Belarus

Ann Cooper was a 2020 Joan Shorenstein Fellow. She previously served as executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists from 1998 until June 2006 and, is professor emerita at the Columbia University School of Journalism. In her latest article for Nieman Reports, she explains the context and implications of the recent diversion of a flight carrying Belarusian dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich, in order for the government of Belarus to arrest him.

Read the article at Neiman Reports: https://niemanreports.org/articles/lukashenkos-hijacking-of-the-free-press-in-belarus/

Cooper’s paper for the Shorenstein Center covered the rise and current state of independent media in Russia: Conveying Truth: Independent Media in Putin’s Russia