2019 Goldsmith Prize Winner

The winner of the 2019 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting was awarded on March 12, 2019, to J. David McSwane and Andrew Chavez of the Dallas Morning News, for their series “Pain and Profit“.

In reporting “Pain and Profit” The Dallas Morning News found that thousands of sick and disabled Texans were being denied life-sustaining drugs and treatments by the private health insurance companies hired by the state to manage their care. While these private contractors made billions of dollars from the corporate management of taxpayer-funded Medicaid, some of the most vulnerable Texans were denied critical services, equipment and treatments, often with profoundly life-altering results. As a result of the investigation the Texas legislature pledged millions of dollars to more closely regulate the system, monitor instances of denials of care, and reform the appeals process.

Learn more about how McSwane, Chavez, and the Dallas Morning News team found, investigated, and reported the story in a “how they did it” piece in Journalist’s Resource, and a podcast interview with the reporters.

Congratulations to the winners, and to all the finalists for this year’s Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.