2017 Goldsmith Seminar on Investigative Reporting

A panel discussion with the winner and finalists of the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting. Journalists from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Mother Jones, Sarasota Herald-Tribune and The Wall Street Journal will discuss the making of their investigative reports.

Featuring:

• Shane Bauer, senior reporter, Mother Jones

• David Cloud, reporter, Washington bureau, Los Angeles Times

• Danny Robbins, investigative reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

• Sam Roe, investigative reporter, Chicago Tribune

• Josh Salman, investigative reporter, Sarasota Herald-Tribune

• Michael Siconolfi, editor, investigations, The Wall Street Journal

• Nicco Mele, Shorenstein Center director, moderator