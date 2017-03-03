2017 Goldsmith Seminar on Investigative Reporting

March 3, 2017, 10:52 am

A panel discussion with the winner and finalists of the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting. Journalists from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Mother Jones, Sarasota Herald-Tribune and The Wall Street Journal will discuss the making of their investigative reports.

Featuring: 

Shane Bauer, senior reporter, Mother Jones
David Cloud, reporter, Washington bureau, Los Angeles Times
Danny Robbins, investigative reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sam Roe, investigative reporter, Chicago Tribune
Josh Salman, investigative reporter, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Michael Siconolfi, editor, investigations, The Wall Street Journal
Nicco Mele, Shorenstein Center director, moderator