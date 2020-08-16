WILL AMERICANS VACCINATE THEMSELVES AND THEIR CHILDREN AGAINST COVID-19?

If a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, what is the likelihood Americans will vaccinate themselves?

A new survey conducted by the multi-university COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, led in part by Shorenstein Center faculty Matthew Baum and Kennedy School Institute of Politics Polling Director John Della Volpe, 66 percent of U.S. residents say they will get vaccinated. Still, others may not because of fears of side effects or a mistrust of the healthcare system.

You can read the full report here.

Between July 10 and July 26, the team surveyed 19,058 adults in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. When asked about the likelihood that Americans would seek vaccination for themselves, and for their children, overall, 66 percent of adults would be somewhat or extremely likely to vaccinate themselves; 66 percent would be somewhat or extremely likely to vaccinate their children. These rates vary markedly between states, as shown on the figure below.