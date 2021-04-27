What is Stronger Than Hate? Lessons from Testimony, Media, and Scholarship

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, and the USC Shoah Foundation, joined Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow and University of Southern California President Carol Folt on April 27, 2021 for an event celebrating Harvard University’s subscription to USC Shoah Foundation’s Visual History Archive, making the archive available to the Harvard community. Harvard University affiliates can access the subscription through this Harvard Library database record.

Opening Remarks:

Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow

University of Southern California President Carol Folt

Special Message from USC Shoah Foundation Founder Steven Spielberg

Panel Discussion: Media scholars and experts on how to combat the rise of hate and the disinformation that spreads it.

How can we learn from lessons of the past to stop hate movements today? What role does the media play in stopping the spread of hateful ideologies? How are disinformation and media manipulation used as tools by extremist groups and individuals? How do current civil rights movements, like Black Lives Matter and Stop AAPI Hate, combat hateful ideologies today?

The panel included:

Marty Baron , Executive Editor of The Washington Post

, Executive Editor of The Washington Post Cornell William Brooks, J.D. , Professor of Practice at Harvard Kennedy School and former President & CEO of the NAACP

, Professor of Practice at Harvard Kennedy School and former President & CEO of the NAACP Joan Donovan, PhD , Research Director of the Shorenstein Center and scholar of disinformation and networked hate groups

, Research Director of the Shorenstein Center and scholar of disinformation and networked hate groups Stephen Smith, Ph.D. , Finci-Viterbi Exec. Director of USC Shoah Foundation, UNESCO Chair of Genocide Education

, Finci-Viterbi Exec. Director of USC Shoah Foundation, UNESCO Chair of Genocide Education Nancy Gibbs (Moderator), Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and former Managing Editor of TIME.

USC Shoah Foundation’s Visual History Archive allows users to search through and view more than 55,000 video testimonies of survivors and witnesses of genocide. Harvard University is a full subscriber to the Visual History Archive, providing access to the complete archive of 55,000 testimonies to the Harvard community. Harvard University affiliates can access the subscription through this Harvard Library database record.