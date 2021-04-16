The Environment for Tech Regulation

This event was part of the Shorenstein Center Alumni Fellows Speaker Series, and was held on April 16, 2021.

Former Commissioners of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission Tom Wheeler (Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 Walter Shorenstein Fellow) and Michael Copps (Fall 2013 Shorenstein Fellow) joined Shorenstein Center Research Director Joan Donovan for a conversation about the current landscape for regulation of big tech companies, and what resistance the new group of regulators will face and where they are aiming to lead.