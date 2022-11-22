Submissions now open for 2023 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting

Has your reporting made an impact on U.S. government or policy at the national, state, or local level (or do you know a journalist whose stories have made a difference)? Apply for the 2022 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting from Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. The Goldsmith Prize, now in its 30th year, seeks to celebrate and amplify the impact of investigative journalism and highlight its importance to our democracy.

WHY APPLY?

This annual prize of $25,000 is awarded to the journalist or journalists whose investigative reporting best promotes more effective and ethical conduct of government, the making of public policy, or the practice of politics.

Five additional finalists each receive a $10,000 prize.

Previous winners and finalists have come from all kinds of news organizations: from legacy newspapers to digital natives; from nationally-renowned broadcast networks to reporters working on a shoestring at a tiny local paper. Judges consider each entry on its own merits – even if you’ve never considered entering a journalism prize before, we strongly encourage you to apply!

Similarly, a wide variety of stories meeting the criteria will be considered. Recent finalists included subjects ranging from the nation’s largest unreported special-interest political campaign, to carbon monoxide poisoning in public housing.

It is FREE to enter! (Up to two entries per news organization).

Visit GoldsmithAwards.org to learn more and submit a nomination for the 2023 prize!