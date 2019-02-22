Social Activism Through Pop Culture: Justin Tinsley

Justin Tinsley is a culture and sports writer for The Undefeated, a sports and pop culture website owned and operated by ESPN. He spoke at the Shorenstein Center on February 12, 2019. He and Center Director Nicco Mele had a wide-ranging conversation about covering sports and pop culture through the lens of celebrity activism.

Watch the video of Justin’s talk, thanks to our friends at WGBH’s Forum Network:

And check out Justin’s interview with WGBH’s Esteban Bustillos: