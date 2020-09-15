Shorenstein Center receives $600,000 grant for antiracism project

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School has received a $600,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in support of The Institutional Antiracism and Accountability (IARA) Project.

The IARA Project’s goal is to use research, learning, and policy to promote antiracism as an institutional norm in the public, non-profit, and private sectors. Led by Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Professor of History, Race, and Public Policy at the Kennedy School, IARA focuses on studying organizations that conduct racial healing, racial equity, and antiracism interventions, and measuring the effectiveness of these programs.

“This grant couldn’t come at a more propitious time,” says Muhammad, the IARA Project faculty director, who is also the Suzanne Young Murray Professor at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies. “The United States and countries across the globe are experiencing racial justice protests not seen in half a century. The IARA Project is built to chart a new future of antiracism in civil society by learning from the past. The opportunity to examine racial healing or truth and reconciliation practices in other countries will strengthen understanding of what can work.”

The funding from the Kellogg Foundation will support a new line of research to assess global practices of racial healing from inception to implementation, and to establish guidelines and learning for best practices.

“Recent events have shown just how vital the IARA Project’s research on racial justice and racial healing is,” says Nancy Gibbs, the Director of the Shorenstein Center and Visiting Edward R. Murrow Professor of Practice of Press, Politics and Public Policy. “We are grateful to the Kellogg Foundation for making this expansion of that work possible. This research will allow all of us who are invested in racial justice and equity to learn from the experiences of transformational racial healing initiatives around the world.”

To learn more about the IARA Project visit ShorensteinCenter.org/IARA.

