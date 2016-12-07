Richard Stengel Named Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow

Cambridge, MA—The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Stengel, former Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in the U.S. State Department, and former TIME Managing Editor, as the newest recipient of the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellowship.

Stengel’s fellowship will focus on the relationship between the media and the government. During his time on campus Stengel will conduct a study group, meet with students and faculty, speak at various events for the Harvard community and participate in Shorenstein Center activities. He will be in residence from February 1, 2017 through May 2017.

“Mr. Stengel’s combination of experience—from leading one of the nation’s premier news publications to guiding America’s public diplomacy in the Obama administration, not to mention his experience around the world, especially in covering South Africa—make him an unusual and exceptional fit for the Kennedy School, and we look forward to welcoming him to our community,” said Nicco Mele, the Center’s Director.

The Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellowship was established in December 2013 through a generous gift from Doug and Lydia Shorenstein in honor of Doug’s late father, Walter Shorenstein. Walter Shorenstein, the Center’s original benefactor, was a leader in business and politics. The fellowship aims to bring high-profile figures in the areas of media, politics and policy to the Kennedy School to engage with students, faculty, scholars and the public on important issues of the moment.

About Richard Stengel

Richard Stengel is the longest serving Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in American history. As Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, he provided global strategic leadership of all Department of State public diplomacy and public affairs engagement and oversaw the bureaus of Educational and Cultural Affairs, International Information Programs, and Public Affairs, and the Global Engagement Center.

Previously, Stengel was the Managing Editor of TIME from 2006 to 2013, which included print and digital, domestic and international. In 2012, TIME won Magazine of the Year for the first time in its history. From 2004 to 2006, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Stengel was the Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University in 1999. From 1992 to 1994, Stengel worked with Nelson Mandela on his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, and later served as an associate producer of the 1996 Oscar-nominated documentary, “Mandela.” He received an Emmy award in 2012 for his work as executive producer on TIME’s documentary, “Beyond 9/11: Portraits of Resilience.”

Stengel has written for many publications and is the author of several books, including Mandela’s Way and January Sun: One Day, Three Lives, A South African Town. During his career at TIME he also served as the magazine’s national and culture editor as well as editor of TIME.com.

Stengel received a B.A. from Princeton University and studied English and History as a Rhodes Scholar at Christ Church, Oxford.

About the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy

The Shorenstein Center is a research center based at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, with a mission to study and analyze the power of media and technology and its impact on governance, public policy and politics. Research, courses, fellowships, public events and engagement with students, scholars and journalists form the core of the Center.

Media Contact

Nilagia McCoy: 617-495-2233, nilagia_mccoy@hks.harvard.edu

Communications Manager, Shorenstein Center