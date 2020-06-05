Resources and Reading on Racial Justice, Racial Equity and Anti-Racism
The Institutional Anti-Racism and Accountability Project (IARA)
Shorenstein Center | Harvard Kennedy School
Books
- How to be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
- Race Talk and the Conspiracy of Silence, Derald Wing Sue
- Courageous Conversations About Race, Glenn Singleton
- White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo
- The Condemnation of Blackness, Khalil Gibran Muhammad
- Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria: And Other Conversations About Race, Beverly Tatum
- Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson
- The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, Michelle Alexander
- The Charleston Syllabus: Readings on Race, Racism and Racial Violence, eds. Chad Williams, Kidada E. Williams and Keisha N. Blain
- From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation, Keeanga Yamatta-Taylor
- The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, Richard Rothstein
- The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States, Walter Johnson
- One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our America, Carol Anderson
- Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge, Erica Armstrong Dunbar
- The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin
Resource Lists for White People (+ those interested)
Articles
- 1619 Project, New York Times Magazine, ed. Nikole Hannah-Jones
- “The Case for Reparations,” Ta-Nehisi Coates
- “Why It’s So Hard to Talk To White People About Race,” Robin DiAngelo
- “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack,” Peggy McIntosh
- Resource List on Abolition Study, A.
- “The Coronavirus was an Emergency Until…,” Adam Sewer
- “Don’t Understand The Protests? What You’re Seeing is People Pushed To The Edge,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- “The Minneapolis Uprising in Context,” Elizabeth Hinton
For Parents
- “Because several folks keep asking for a reading list for children,” Vazquez and Jones
Podcasts
Organizations in Boston
- Mass Action Against Police Brutality
- SURJ Boston – Showing Up for Racial Justice
- The Mel King Institute for Community Building
- Boston Ujima Project
- Haymarket People’s Fund
- Community Change Inc
- Black Lives Matter Boston, Black Lives Matter Cambridge
- YW Boston
- Interaction Institute for Social Change
Black Owned Restaurants in Boston to Support
(credit: Trae Daddious)
