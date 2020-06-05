Resources and Reading on Racial Justice, Racial Equity and Anti-Racism

Resources and Reading on Racial Justice, Racial Equity and Anti-Racism

Share
June 5, 2020, 2:26 pm

in Policy & Issues, Race & Gender

The Institutional Anti-Racism and Accountability Project (IARA)
Shorenstein Center | Harvard Kennedy School

Download this list of resources and readings as a PDF.

Books

Resource Lists for White People (+ those interested)

Articles

For Parents

Podcasts

Organizations in Boston

Black Owned Restaurants in Boston to Support
(credit: Trae Daddious)

Contact IARA:
Email: IARA@hks.harvard.edu
Twitter: @IARA_HKS
ShorensteinCenter.org/IARA