NEW STUDY FINDS TRUST IN COVID-19 VACCINES ALIGNS WITH POLITICAL PARTIES

The latest survey conducted by the multi-university COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, led in part by Shorenstein Center faculty Matthew Baum and Kennedy School Institute of Politics Polling Director John Della Volpe found that supporters of Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci were significantly more likely to get vaccinated than backers of President Donald Trump.

The study sought to understand the likelihood that a respondent reports trusting an institution or individual leader as well as how partisanship and race influence trust in these institutions.

You can download the full report here.